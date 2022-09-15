Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

