Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Raised to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 13.10 target price on the stock.

Eurocash Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

