Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 660

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.25.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

