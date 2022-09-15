GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GT Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Further Reading

