K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNTNF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

