Societe Generale Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to “Hold”

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

