Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

CGX opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$591.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$8.12 and a 12-month high of C$15.75.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

