Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$111.21.

CCA stock opened at C$77.75 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$75.56 and a 12 month high of C$115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2404922 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,923,926.74. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,300 shares in the company, valued at C$9,923,926.74. Insiders bought 117,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,952 in the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

