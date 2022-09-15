Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.44.

CAS opened at C$9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.94. The company has a market cap of C$996.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré purchased 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 in the last quarter.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

