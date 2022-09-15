Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYA. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYA opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.91.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.