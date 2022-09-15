Cormark Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Cormark reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$86.93.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$69.95 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$85.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

