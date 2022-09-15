Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) Critical Contrast

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54%

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grow Capital and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Compass has a consensus price target of $8.96, suggesting a potential upside of 192.89%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.05 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.20 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -2.23

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats Grow Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

(Get Rating)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.