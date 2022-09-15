Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.09.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Qorvo by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

