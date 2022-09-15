Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $660,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,503 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj Stock Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

