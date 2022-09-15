Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Prosus has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0231 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

