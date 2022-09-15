Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.31. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 53.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $38,716,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $11,452,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.