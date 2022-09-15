Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

