Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.
AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
