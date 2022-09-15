PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $586.31

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 586.31 ($7.08) and traded as high as GBX 603.78 ($7.30). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 601 ($7.26), with a volume of 167,830 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
PayPoint Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £414.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,054.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 605.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 586.31.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
