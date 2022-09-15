Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.88

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.88 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.37). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 914,918 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.88. The firm has a market cap of £638.35 million and a PE ratio of 335.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

