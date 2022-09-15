BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$7.94. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 1,241,877 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.12.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.62.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

