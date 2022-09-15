BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as high as C$7.94. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 1,241,877 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.12.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.62.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

