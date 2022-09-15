TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $15.36. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 501,532 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,941 shares of company stock worth $589,439. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

