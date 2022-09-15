Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.93

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.93 and traded as high as $81.27. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 34,719 shares traded.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

