BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.40.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

