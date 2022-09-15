BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.
BYD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.40.
About BYD
