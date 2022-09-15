Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Raised to CHF 152

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.