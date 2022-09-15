TD Securities Downgrades Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Buy

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of CJREF opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

