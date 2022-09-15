Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

