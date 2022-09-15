Barclays Begins Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BYD Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.
BYD Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYD (BYDDF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.