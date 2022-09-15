Barclays Begins Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BYD Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. BYD has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

