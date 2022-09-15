Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSDGY opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

