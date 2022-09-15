Desjardins Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$58.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

