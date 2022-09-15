Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

