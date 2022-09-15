Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Expands By 9,500.0%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

Computer Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Services

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Computer Services worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

