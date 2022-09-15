Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Short Interest Up 9,950.0% in August

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 9,950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHACW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

