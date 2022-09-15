MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Update

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDH Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MDH opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of MDH Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in MDH Acquisition by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in MDH Acquisition by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 628,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Company Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

