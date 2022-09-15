Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Expands By 17,866.1%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 17,866.1% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Down 0.1 %

KAHC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.