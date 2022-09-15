Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 99.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSMP opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Featured Stories

