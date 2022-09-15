Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a growth of 14,363.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Price Performance

Green Globe International stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

Green Globe International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.