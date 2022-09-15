Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.