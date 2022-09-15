Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.
Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.