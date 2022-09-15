Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $965,025,000 after buying an additional 69,640 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,668,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

