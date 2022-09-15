Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Monday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

About Serco Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.