Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,418.60 ($17.14).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SN opened at GBX 1,064 ($12.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,087.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,184.98. The stock has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,277.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 994.80 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67).

Insider Activity

About Smith & Nephew

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

