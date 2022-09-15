Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

MTW stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 673.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.88.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

