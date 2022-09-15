Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
MTW stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 673.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.88.
About Mattioli Woods
