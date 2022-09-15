Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

JTC stock opened at GBX 787 ($9.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 729.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3,935.00. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57).

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

