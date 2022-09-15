Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSEGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s previous close.

JSE opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £328.95 million and a PE ratio of -29.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.83.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

