HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 700 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 645.27 ($7.80).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 518.90 ($6.27) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market cap of £103.61 billion and a PE ratio of 910.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 530.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 519.35.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

