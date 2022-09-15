Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,852 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).

Future Stock Performance

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,698 ($20.52) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,018.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,460.87. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,469 ($17.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

