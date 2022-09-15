Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.14.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PLC opened at C$26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.40 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.80. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$25.96 and a 12-month high of C$42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Park Lawn Company Profile

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

