Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.
PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.14.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
PLC opened at C$26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.40 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.80. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$25.96 and a 12-month high of C$42.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
