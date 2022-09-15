Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

