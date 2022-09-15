Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,620

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Investec raised shares of Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,437.00.

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Admiral Group stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

