Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 520 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $811.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

