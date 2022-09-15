Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 520 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $811.43.
Aviva Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.96.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
