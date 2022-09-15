Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.78 ($64.06) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.36.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

